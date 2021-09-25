Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $56,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $27,200,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 129,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 9,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $609.78. 1,300,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,800. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.80 and a 52-week high of $616.93. The company has a market capitalization of $239.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

