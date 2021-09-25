Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 5,700 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $42,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.78.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,631. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.14 and its 200 day moving average is $195.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

