Ergoteles LLC Sells 26,813 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 56.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,813 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $12,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $725.24. The company had a trading volume of 272,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.17 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $692.08 and its 200-day moving average is $621.42.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

