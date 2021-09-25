Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,962,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Futu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,624,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Futu in the second quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Futu by 520.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 258.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 30,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.22. 2,254,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,662,063. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.12. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

