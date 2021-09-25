Quilter Plc Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4,403.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,118,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,870,000 after buying an additional 1,093,544 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 33,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

USB stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. 4,770,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,604,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.34.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

