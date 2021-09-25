Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $241 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.07 million.Intapp also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

INTA stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.36. 112,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.68. Intapp has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

