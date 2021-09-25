Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 14,205 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,745 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $25,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in Tesla by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 3,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,928,197. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $20.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $774.39. 21,373,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,845,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $766.66 billion, a PE ratio of 403.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $710.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $674.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $601.22.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

