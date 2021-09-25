Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 14,348 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,348 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after buying an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 149.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,302 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,023,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,325,131. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

