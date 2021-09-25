Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.50 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.47 million.Ooma also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.110 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.30.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.72. 50,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,133. The firm has a market cap of $463.42 million, a P/E ratio of -179.27 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ooma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.18% of Ooma worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

