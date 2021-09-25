Brokerages Set Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Target Price at $342.25

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $342.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $4.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $351.00. The company had a trading volume of 387,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,099. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.24. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $217.99 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $265,695,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,490,000 after acquiring an additional 662,115 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,223,000 after acquiring an additional 531,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $113,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

