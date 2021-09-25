Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sagil Capital LLP

Sagil Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 120.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,684 shares during the quarter. Ecopetrol accounts for approximately 5.7% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 906,480 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Ecopetrol stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 349,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,701. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

