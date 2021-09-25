176,471 Shares in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Bought by Sagil Capital LLP

Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 176,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima comprises approximately 0.5% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sagil Capital LLP owned approximately 0.30% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRS. FMR LLC raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 16.8% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $83,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 860,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRS traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.97. 28,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

