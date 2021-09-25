Electrum Dark (ELD) Trading Down 26.3% Over Last Week

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $8,490.90 and approximately $97.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000428 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00123794 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

