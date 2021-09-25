Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,331 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.5% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.55. 5,008,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,954,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.83 and its 200-day moving average is $137.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The company has a market cap of $348.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

