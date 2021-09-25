Kowal Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kowal Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after buying an additional 1,814,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after purchasing an additional 690,837 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after purchasing an additional 604,253 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.12 and a 200-day moving average of $150.21. The firm has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.