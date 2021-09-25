Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 765 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.76.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,161. The company has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.16 and its 200-day moving average is $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.74 and a 1 year high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

