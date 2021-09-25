Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $5.36 Million in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,000. Bumble makes up about 1.3% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Bumble at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $720,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,605,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,620,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,785,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,327,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,731. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.14. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

