Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Position Boosted by Patriot Financial Partners GP LP

Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,281 shares during the period. Primis Financial accounts for 5.2% of Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $15,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primis Financial stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 104,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $350.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.08. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

