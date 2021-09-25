Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 5,300 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $35,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after buying an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,476,000 after buying an additional 229,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,793,000 after buying an additional 228,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,729. The company has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.01 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

