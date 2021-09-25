Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 93,500 Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,537,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Churchill Downs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 162.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.43.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

CHDN traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $240.39. 123,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,360. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.36. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

