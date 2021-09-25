Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,260 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITW opened at $215.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

