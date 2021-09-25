Cypress Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,718,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,473 shares of company stock valued at $17,841,693. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

BR traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $169.01. 421,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,284. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.16 and its 200-day moving average is $162.94. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.77 and a twelve month high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

