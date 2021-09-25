Ares Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $497,046.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $497,046.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00071027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00105487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00143355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,184.06 or 0.99449489 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.48 or 0.06720043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.67 or 0.00763064 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,503,638 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

