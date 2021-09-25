Analysts Set IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target at $214.18

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC traded up $6.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.37. 974,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,100. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day moving average is $177.81. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

