CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to announce sales of $7.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.81 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $6.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $32.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.02 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $35.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNHI. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 559,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 40,910 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,163,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,471,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 146.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 62,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 54.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,870,000 after purchasing an additional 625,005 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

