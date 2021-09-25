Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $50.44 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 830,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $50,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 726,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,796 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

GIS stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.