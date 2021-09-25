Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,197 shares during the quarter. Daseke makes up 1.0% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Daseke worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Daseke by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSKE. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

In related news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSKE stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.18. Daseke, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daseke Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

