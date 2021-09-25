Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 349,900 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 777.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 394,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $40,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

Shares of BMO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.50. 391,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,430. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

