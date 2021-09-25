Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Has $282,000 Position in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,063 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ALJ Regional were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdad Advisers LP grew its position in ALJ Regional by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 924,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 498,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALJ Regional in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ALJ Regional by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ALJ Regional by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 114,374 shares in the last quarter. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALJJ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.13. 8,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $47.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.76.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

