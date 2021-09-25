Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,809 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of XPeng worth $19,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in XPeng by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in XPeng by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in XPeng by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 32,834 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in XPeng by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in XPeng by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPEV. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. increased their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

XPEV traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $35.34. 5,852,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,062,324. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion and a PE ratio of -27.40. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. On average, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

