Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,195 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 141.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

NASDAQ:HCM traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.56. 112,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,399. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.08. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

