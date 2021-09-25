Independent Family Office LLC Acquires New Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,272,000 after buying an additional 363,111 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,826,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,097,000 after purchasing an additional 330,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 160,639 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 963,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 107,783 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.20. 412,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,218. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

