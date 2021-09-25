Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 10,200 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $22,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 42.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,080,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,513,104. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

