Shell Asset Management Co. Has $15.24 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,596 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Franco-Nevada worth $15,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 28.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,049. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.20.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNV shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

