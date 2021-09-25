Shell Asset Management Co. Has $16.46 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283,506 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 39,031,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,627,457. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $354.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

