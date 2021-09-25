Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 52,796 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,796 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SEA by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,117 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,910 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after buying an additional 34,078 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,811 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $120,279,000 after purchasing an additional 221,698 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SE. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.42.

SE stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $340.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,893. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $174.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 1.32. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $149.55 and a 52-week high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.