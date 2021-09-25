1,588 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $117.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

