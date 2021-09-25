FLC Capital Advisors Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $59.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

