Critical Survey: Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) versus Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

38.8% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Workhorse Group and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $1.39 million 670.57 $69.78 million ($0.63) -11.94 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Workhorse Group has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group 1,095.71% -100.88% -53.02% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Workhorse Group and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 1 6 2 0 2.11 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00

Workhorse Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.08, indicating a potential upside of 100.58%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.60%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Summary

Workhorse Group beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems. The company was founded by Stephen S. Burns on February 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, OH.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.