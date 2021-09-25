Rocket Vault (RVF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00070799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00105928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00143020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,373.37 or 1.00028771 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,848.53 or 0.06724384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.76 or 0.00764281 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

