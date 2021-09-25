Ergoteles LLC Has $15.47 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 246.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95,452 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $15,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NetEase by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,180,000 after buying an additional 53,081 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 6.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in NetEase by 4.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 17.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

NTES traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $81.34. 3,191,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.34.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $34.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTES shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

