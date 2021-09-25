Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives $123.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DFS traded up $1.78 on Monday, reaching $130.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,907. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $52.61 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

