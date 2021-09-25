Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to Post -$1.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will report ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.83) and the highest is ($1.12). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.73) to ($4.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($3.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.26.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.11. 232,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,998. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $76.78 and a 1 year high of $179.65.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,211 shares of company stock worth $1,022,767 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,775,000 after acquiring an additional 327,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 467,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

