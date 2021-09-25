Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Zscaler by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $21,939,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,329 shares of company stock valued at $86,127,301 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,180. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.61. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.07 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $293.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.