Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,295 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 295,258 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after acquiring an additional 154,065 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4,812.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,996,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,025,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,038,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $808.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $739.17. 810,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,365. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $769.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $705.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.