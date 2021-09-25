Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 54 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after acquiring an additional 283,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,407,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,583,000 after purchasing an additional 146,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,701,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,022,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

Shares of TROW opened at $211.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.66. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.62 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.