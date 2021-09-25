Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,647,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,519,922 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Centene were worth $120,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 228.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.