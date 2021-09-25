Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 191 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,407,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,512,000 after purchasing an additional 59,528 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,865,000 after buying an additional 217,524 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.86. The stock had a trading volume of 515,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,834. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

