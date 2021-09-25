817 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $263.40. 65,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,021. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $188.32 and a 12 month high of $269.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.20.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

