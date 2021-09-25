First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,349 shares during the period. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF comprises about 4.7% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned about 1.01% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $147,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.19. The company had a trading volume of 73,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,285. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $55.34 and a 12 month high of $79.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

